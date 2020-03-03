Google Pixel phones gets new features in software update (Video)

Google has released a new software update for its Google Pixel phones and this brings a range of new features to the handsets.

There are updated to the Motion Sense feature on the Pixel 4, this can be used to pause music on your device without having to pick it up. There are a range of other new features as well, have a look at the video below.

Pixel 4 users are also getting some unique updates to the way they engage with the content on their phone. Improved long press options in Pixel’s launcher will get more and faster help from your apps. There’s also an update to Adaptive brightness, which now temporarily increases screen brightness to make reading content easier when in extremely bright ambient lighting, like direct sunlight. Check out more options for customizing your screen options.

You can find out more details about all of the new features coming to Pixel phones in this new software update at the link below.

Source Google

