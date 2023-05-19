What’s new in macOS 13.4 Ventura (Video)

Apple recently released macOS 13.4 Ventura for the Mac, they also released iOS 16.5 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.5 for the iPad, and watchOS 9.5 for the Apple Watch, plus new versions of tvOS and HomePod OS.

The new macOS 13.4 Ventura software update brings a range of new features to the Mac, the update also includes some bug fixes and performance improvements. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at what new features are available for Apple’s Mac lineup in this release.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the Mac in this software update, you can see the official release notes from Apple below.

macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

– Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

– Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Ventura 13.4 software update is now available to download, you can install the update from the settings menu on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



