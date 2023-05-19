Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.4

After lots of betas and Release Candidates, Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.4 to everyone, the software was released for the Mac along with apple-releases-ios-16-5-and-ipados-16-5-19-05-2023, iPadOS 16.5, and more.

The new macOS Ventura 13.4 software update brings a range of bug fixes, performance improvements, and also new features to the Mac, the update includes the Sports feed for Apple News and the new My Sports score and schedule cards feature.

Here are the official release notes for the latest macOS update:

macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

– Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

– Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Ventura 13.4 software update is now available to download, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update on your Mac.

Source Apple

Image Credit: N.Tho.Duc



