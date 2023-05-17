macOS Ventura 13.4 Release Candidate 3 released to developers

Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.4 Release Candidate 3 to developers and we are hoping that this is the final Release Candidate and should be the version that is released to everyone, possibly sometime this week. We had the second Release Candidate of macOS Ventura 13.4 last week.

Apple previously confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 would be released this week, we recently had the second Release Candidate of iOS 16.5. Here are the release notes for macOS Ventura 13.4.

macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

– Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

– Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Ventura 13.4 Release Candidate is now available for developers to download, as yet we do not know exactly when macOS Ventura 13.4 will be released, we are hoping that it will be sometime this week.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Jay Wennington



