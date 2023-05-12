macOS Ventura 13.4 Release Candidate 2 released to developers

Earlier this week Apple released macOS Ventura 13.4 Release Candidate to developers and now they have released an updated version, macOS Ventura 13.4 Release Candidate 2.

The new macOS Ventura 13.4 Release Candidate 2 comes just a couple of days after the first version of the software, Apple obviously had some bugs to iron out in the first version.

Here are the official release notes from Apple:

macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

– Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

– Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple is expected to release the final version of macOS Ventura 13.4 next week, there will be a number of other updates as well at the same time. Apple has confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 are coming next week. We are also expecting iPadOS 16.,5 and tvOS 16.5 as well as soon as we get some more details on these updates we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: N.Tho.Duc





