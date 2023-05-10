macOS Ventura 13.4 Release Candidate now available

Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.4 Release Candidate to both developers and members of Apple’s public beta testing program, this is basically the final beta version of macOS 13.4.

Apple also released iOS 16.5 Release Candidate and ipadOS 16.5 Release Candidate to public beta testers and developers, they also confirmed that IOS 16.5 will be released to everyone next week.

Apple has yet to confirm when macOS Ventura 13.4 will be released, although as iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 are coming at the same time, we can expect this new Mac software update to land next week as well.

Here are the official release notes for this software update from Apple:

macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

● Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

● My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

● Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

● Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

● Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

●Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Ventura 13.4 Release Candidate software is now available for both developers and public beta testers to test out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date for macOS Ventuar 13.4, we will let you know.

