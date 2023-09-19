What’s new in iPadOS 17 (Video)

Apple recently released their new iPadOS 17 software update, they also released watchOS 10 for the Apple Watch, iOS 17 for the iPhone, and tvOS 17 for the Apple TV . The iPadOS 17 software update brings a wide range of new features to the iPad.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at this new iPadOS 17 update and some of the new features that are now available on the iPad, let’s find out some more information.

As we can see from the video there are lots of new features available in the latest version of iPadOS 17 software update, this includes some new Lock Screen Widgets plus a range of updated widgets which are now Interactive Widgets.

There are also updates for Messages on the iPad, plus updated stickers, now features for FaceTime, Health, Safari and more security for your passwords and improved privacy as well.

The latest version of Apple’s iPadOS software is now available to download, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update and then selecting Download and Install, make sure you backup your iPad before installing the update. If you install the update, leave a comment below and let us know what you think of the latest iPad software update.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals