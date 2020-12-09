Whats new in iOS 14.3 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 14.3 Release Candidate software to both developers and also public beta testers.

This is the final beta of the software and we are expecting it to be released to everyone either before the end of this week or on Monday before the launch of Apple Fitness+.

Now we have a video from Zollotech which gives us a look at the software and some of its features, Apple also released iPadOS 14.3 Release Candidate at the same time.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with iOS 14.3. There will also be a range of bug fixes and performance improvement, as soon as we get some details on exactly when it will be released, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech

