What’s new in Apple’s watchOS 7.5 (Video)

As well as iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6, Apple also released watchOS 7.5 and now we get to have a look at the latest version of Apple’s watchOS.

The new watchOS 7.5 software update is available for the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 6. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new features in the software.

As we can see from the video this update add in support for Podcast Subscriptions in the Podcasts app, Apple Card Family, support for the ECG feature in Malaysia and Peru and more.

The new watchOS 7.5 software update is now available to download, you can install the update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

