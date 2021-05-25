Here is what is new in iOS 14.6 (Video)

Apple has released the iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 software updates for the iPhone and iPad, the updates come with a range of bug fixes and also performance improvements.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at what is new in the new iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 updates.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in this update, this includes the new high end audio features for Apple Music, the new Apple Card Family, Podcast Subscriptions and more.

The update also comes with various bug fixes for Bluetooth and a range of other bugs which can be seen in the release notes.

The iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 software updates are now availablw to download for the iPhone and iPad, you can install the updates by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

