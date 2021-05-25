Apple releases iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6

Apple has released iOS 14.6 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.6 for the iPad, the updates are now available to download.

The iOS 14.6 software update brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this include the new Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio for Apple Music.

There are also changes to the Apple Card and the new Apple Card Family feature is now available, plus Apple Podcasts Subscriptions are now available.

Apple has also made some changes to the Find My app with Apple AirTag, you can now add an email address to your AirTag. The update also comes with Voice Control accessibility and a range of bug fixes, you can see what is included in the update below.

Apple Card Family

– ‌Apple Card‌ can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group

– ‌Apple Card‌ Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

Podcasts

– Subscription support for channels and individual shows

AirTag and Find My

– Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories

– AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility

– Voice Control users can unlock their ‌iPhone‌ for the first time after a restart using only their voice

This release also fixes the following issues:

– Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock ‌iPhone‌ on Apple Watch

– Reminders may appear as blank lines

– Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings

– Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call

– ‌iPhone‌ may experience reduced performance during startup

Source MacRumors

