Apple has released their watchOS 7.5 software update for the Apple Watch, the update is released at the same time as the iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6 and macOS 11.4 software updates.
The watchOS 7.5 software update comes with a range of performance improvements and bug fixes for the Apple Watch.
The update also comes with support for some new features, this includes Podcast Subscriptions in the Podcasts app, Apple Card Family, support for the ECG feature in Malaysia and Peru and more.
You can see the release notes for this new Apple Watch software update below.
watchOS 7.5 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes:
- Access to subscription content in the Podcasts app
- Apple Card allows members to track expenses, manage spending, and build credit together with a Family Sharing group
- Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Malaysia and Peru
- Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Malaysia and Peru
The new watchOS 7.5 software update is now available for the Apple Watch, you can install the update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
