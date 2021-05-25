Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.4

As well as releasing the IOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 software update, Apple also released a new software update for its Mac lineup, macOS Big Sur 11.4.

The macOS Big Sur 11.4 software update brings a range of new features to the Mac, including support for Apple’s new Podcast subscriptions.

This software update also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvement, you can see what is included in the update below.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.4 adds ‌Apple Podcasts‌ subscriptions and channels and includes important bug fixes.

Podcasts

– ‌Apple Podcasts‌ subscriptions are available for purchase via monthly and annual subscriptions

– Channels group together collections of shows from podcast creators

This release also fixes the following issues:

– Bookmarks in Safari may get reordered or moved into a folder that can appear hidden

– Certain websites may not display correctly after your Mac wakes from sleep

– Keywords may not be included when exporting a photo from the Photos app

– Preview may become unresponsive when searching PDF documents

– 16-inch MacBook may become unresponsive when playing Civilization VI

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Big Sur 11.4 software update is now available to download for Apple’s range of Mac computers.

