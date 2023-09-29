What is spatial computing and how does it work?

Huge advancements have been made in the realms of virtual reality, augmented reality and spatial computing in the last few years with a number of tech giants releasing headsets encompassing one or more of the technology mentioned. Spatial computing is a term you might have encountered in discussions about the forefront of technology, notably in the realms of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI).

It’s more than just a buzzword; it’s a paradigm shift in how we interact with both the digital and physical worlds. This fascinating technology merges digital and physical spaces to make interactions with computers more natural, intuitive, and contextually aware.

At its most fundamental level, spatial computing involves the integration of AR, VR, and AI to create an enriched environment where digital elements can co-exist and interact with the real world. The technology allows for manipulation of these digital components through various forms of input like gestures, voice, or even thought. The building blocks of spatial computing are:

AR and VR : These create the virtual elements that seamlessly integrate with our physical environment.

: These create the virtual elements that seamlessly integrate with our physical environment. AI and Machine Learning : These endow the system with the ability to understand and adapt to human behavior, making interactions more fluid and intelligent.

: These endow the system with the ability to understand and adapt to human behavior, making interactions more fluid and intelligent. Sensors and Hardware: Cameras, motion detectors, and other sensors facilitate the real-time blending of the digital and physical worlds.

The possibilities opened up by spatial computing are virtually limitless. Consider a scenario where your smart home system recognizes not just your presence but also your specific location within a room. This contextual awareness could lead to lights adjusting their brightness based on where you are, music emanating from the direction you’re facing, or even your thermostat adapting to your proximity. Beyond smart homes, the technology has groundbreaking applications in multiple sectors:

Healthcare : Surgeons could perform complex procedures remotely, receiving haptic feedback to get a tactile sense of the surgical field.

: Surgeons could perform complex procedures remotely, receiving haptic feedback to get a tactile sense of the surgical field. Retail : Imagine being able to walk into a store and project how a piece of furniture would look and fit in your actual living space.

: Imagine being able to walk into a store and project how a piece of furniture would look and fit in your actual living space. Gaming: The physical space around you could become an integral part of the gaming experience, with your movements in the real world translating to actions in the digital realm.

Spatial computing vs AR vs VR

If you’re curious about the mechanics, here’s a simplified rundown. First, sensors and cameras collect environmental data, capturing details such as object recognition, depth perception, and spatial orientation. This data is then processed by AI and machine learning algorithms, which analyze and understand both the environment and the users within it. Once the scene is understood, digital elements can be superimposed onto the real world, allowing for real-time interaction and manipulation.

Several companies are making significant strides in spatial computing. Apple has launched Apple Vision Pro, a spatial computer blending digital content with the physical world, offering a three-dimensional user interface controlled by eyes, hands, and voice. It introduces visionOS, a spatial operating system, for interacting with digital content as if it’s physically present. Applications range from enhanced productivity, entertainment experiences to immersive environments and innovative FaceTime interactions. The technology significantly broadens user interaction with digital content, marking a substantial advancement in computing technology by Apple​

Meta’s spatial computing is embodied in Meta Quest 3, a mixed reality headset enabling immersive experiences like playing a virtual piano on a coffee table. It offers a 30% visual resolution increase and 40% louder audio range compared to Quest 2, aiming to blend virtual and physical realities seamlessly while keeping users connected to their physical surroundings​

Magic Leap are also at the cutting edge, mainly due to its focus on augmented reality. Google, with its prowess in AI and machine learning, is another strong contender that aims to revolutionize the user experience. Microsoft’s HoloLens has already made waves by offering compelling mixed-reality experiences to businesses and individuals. These companies are not just innovators but visionaries, shaping the future of how we will interact with spatial computing.

Spatial computing is shaping up to be a transformative force, promising to permeate various sectors and enhance our interaction with technology in unprecedented ways. It’s a blend of augmented reality, machine intelligence, and sophisticated hardware that will continue to evolve and find new applications. It’s not just the next big thing; it’s the next frontier in human-computer interaction, one that will redefine how we experience both the digital and physical worlds around us.



