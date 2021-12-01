Nreal Light augmented reality glasses now available from $600 in the US

Following on from its previous launch in Japan, South Korea, Germany and Spain this month Nreal has launched its augmented reality glasses aptly named Light throughout the United States. Making them available to purchase priced at around $600 and offering a more affordable alternative to the likes of the Magic Leap 2 and Microsoft HoloLens 2 AR glasses. The AR glasses are available via Verizon in the US, Vodafone in Germany and Spain and T mobile in Germany or KDDI in Japan.

The augmented reality glasses are equipped with 6DoF spatial tracking, plane recognition and image recognition technology and feature dual speakers and dual microphones together with 2 spatial computing cameras, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerator and gyroscope.

Nreal Light augmented reality glasses

The Nreal Light AR Glasses currently support the following smartphones : Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, OnePlus 8 5G UW and OnePlus 9 5G UW.

“Nreal Light works with 5G compatible smartphones powered by Qualcomm. Plug Nreal Light into your phone, Nebula will launch automatically and bring the mixed reality world to you.”

For more information on ordering the Nreal AR glasses jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Road to VR : Nreal

