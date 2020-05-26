Apple will integrate ambient light sensors into future AirPods

We are expecting to see a number of new AirPods from Apple, including the AirPods Studio and the AirPods Pro Lite.

According to recent report, Apple are planning to integrate ambient light sensors into future AirPods models.

The news comes in a report from Digitimes who have said that Apple will use ASE technology to help with the manufacturing of this technology.

Apple is expected to incorporate ambient light sensors (ALS) in next-generation ‌AirPods‌ devices in the coming 1-2 years, and Taiwan’s ASE Technology may handle the backend process for the new component, as it has moved to purchase more packaging machines, according to industry sources.

Apple will apparently use ambient light sensors for health functions on the AirPods, they could be used to monitor heart rates and other health features.

Exactly when they are planning to launch AirPods with ambient light sensors is not known, it is not expected to happen in the models that will be announced this year.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

