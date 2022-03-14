Weird West action RPG from creators of Dishonored and Prey launches March 31st

In a couple of weeks time at the end of March 2022 game development team WolfEye Studios and publisher Devolver Digital will officially launch their new and highly anticipated Weird West action RPG. To help you understand exactly what you can expect from the new adventure game Creative Director Raf Colantonio and Lead System Designer Gael Giraudeau have created a 40 minute play through providing details on the games features.

Check out the video embedded below for a deep dive into the new Weird West game which will be launching on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on March 31, 2022. Weird West is now available to preorder and offers a dark fantasy reimagining of the wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives.

Wild West dark fantasy action RPG

“Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken – a series of high stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.”

“Intertwined Destinies: Discover the world through origin stories of different characters, moving from one character’s journey to the next until all converge in a final chapter. Bespoke Experience: Each playthrough is unique as the game tailors the story to the player’s actions and past choices for an ideal dramatic arc. Immersive Sim: Weird West supports different styles of play in a simulated sandbox world where characters, factions, and even places react to a player’s decisions.”

Source : Devolver Digital : Steam

