New Soulframe free-to-play action MMORPG introduced by Digital Extremes

This week Digital Extremes has released the first trailer for its new IP game which premiered during the TennoCon 2022 event. Soulframe is a new free-to-play open world adventure heavily influenced by themes of nature, restoration, and exploration explains the design team at Digital Extremes. The new Soulframe action MMORPG in early development and Warframe development will continue alongside this project.

Soulframe cinematic reveal trailer

“A totally new game in early development, Soulframe will deliver its own independent and uniquely immersive experience led by the creative and imaginative minds behind Warframe. For early fans of Digital Extremes, the path to release will be a familiar one: it will be a transparent, collaborative and iterative process that is shaped by the passion of players and DE. Anyone who wants to join us on our development journey and see more about the game can visit the official website now.”

“With Soulframe’s worldbuilding and thematic elements, we are really looking to go back to our childhood favorites and pull inspiration from the elaborate fantasy worlds that we fell in love with growing up,” said Soulframe Creative Director Geoff Crookes. “Our team is really interested in this idea of nature and humanity colliding and we’ll be exploring a lot of those themes through our own lens while playing with ideas of restoration and exploration.”

“For fans of Digital Extremes, the path to Soulframe’s release will be a familiar one – transparent, collaborative, and an iterative process shaped alongside the passion of players and Digital Extremes. “

Source : SF

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals