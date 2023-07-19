watchOS 9.6, tvOS 16.6, macOS Ventura 13.5 Release Candidate released

Earlier we heard that Apple has released iOS 16.6 Release Candidate for the iPhone and iPad 16.6 Release Candidate for the iPad. Apple has also released watchOS 9.6 Release Candidate for the Apple Watch, tvOS 16.6 Release Candidate for the Apple TV, and macOS Ventura 13.5 Release Candidate for the Mac.

These Release Candidate versions of watchOS 9.6, macOS Ventura 13.5, and tvOS 16.6 are basically the final betas and assuming no issues are found in the betas, these should be the versions released to everyone.

All of these new betas of watchOS, tvOS, and macOS mainly come with a range of bug fixes, performance improvements, and also various security updates, they do not appear to include any major new features for the Apple Watch, Apple TV, and the Mac

We are expecting Apple to release watchOS 9.6, tvOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6, iOS 16.6, and macOS Ventura 13.5 sometime next week, as soon as we get some details on when these software updates will be released, we will let you know.

The new RC versions of tVOS 16.6, macOS Ventura 13.5, and watchOS 9.6 are now available for developers to download, along with IOS 16.6 RC and iPadOS 16.6 RC, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. Apple is also working on IOS 17 which is currently in beta, this software is expected in September along with the iPhone 15.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Daniel Cañibano



