Apple releases iOS 16.6 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16.6 Release Candidate for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.6 Release Candidate for the iPad, these should be the final betas of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, assuming that no issues are found in this release. The Release Candidate comes a week after the previous betas were released.

The Release Candidate version is basically the same software as the final version that will be released to everyone. Now we get to find out some more information on what is included in the latest versions of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 in a new video from Zollotech, let’s find out some more details.

As we can see from the video there is a range of minor new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 software, the update also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, and it also comes with a range of security updates.

The new iOS 16.6 Release Candidate and iPadOS 16.6 Release Candidate are now available for developers to test out, we are expecting Apple to release the final versions of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 sometime next week. As soon as we get some details on exactly when these software updates will land we will let you know, it should be sometime next Tuesday.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



