What’s new in iOS 16.6 beta 5 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.6 beta 5 to developers, they also released iPadOS 16.6 beta 5, watchOS 9.6 beta 5 and macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 5 at the same time.

Now we get to find out what is new in the latest beta of iOS 16.6 beta 5 in a new video from Zollotech. The video below gives us a look at all of the changes that are coming to the iPhone in this update.

As we can see from the video the new iOS 16.6 software update will bring a range of performance improvements and bug fixes to the iPhone. The new iOS 16.6 beta 5 software includes a modem update that is designed to improve overall connectivity and also call quality and more.

The latest beta appears to be smoother and comes with better overall performance than the previous beta versions that were made available. we are expecting the final version of iOS 16.6 to be released this month. As yet we do not have an exact release date for this update, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

The new beta of iOS 16.6 is now available for developers to test out, Apple has also released a new public beta of the software as well and you can find out more details about this over at Apple’s public beta website.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals