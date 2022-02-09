watchOS 8.5 beta 2 released

Lots of new betas from Apple today, the latest one is watchOS 8.5 beta 2 which has been released to developers. We are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers as well.

The new watchOS 8,5 beta 2 joins iOS 15.4 beta 2 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.4 beta 2 for the iPad, and macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 2 for the Mac. The software comes almost two weeks after the first beta of Apple’s watchOS 8.5 for the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 8.5 beta 2 software brings some new features to the Apple Watch, it also comes with a range of bug fixes and also some performance improvements.

Included in this update for the Apple Watch is the new range of Emoji which are also coming to the iPhone, iPad.

There do not appear to be many other new features included in the new watchOS 8.5 software. As Apple appears to be on a two-week release cycle for these new betas, we are expecting the final versions of the software to land next month.

Apple is rumored to be holding a press event on the 8th of March, for the new iPhone SE and the new iPad Air, and more. we are expecting them to release watchOS 8.5, iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 in the same week.

Source MacRumors

