watchOS 8.4.2 in action (Video)

Last week Apple released a range of software updates, one of the updates watch watchOS 8.4.2 for the Apple Watch.

We previously as w a video of the software and now we have another one, the update is available for the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Watch SE, Series 6, and the latest device, the Apple Watch Series 7.

As we can see from the video this update comes with some bug fixes and some performance improvements, this includes a bug fix related to the Apple Wallet on the Apple Watch.

There is also a bug fix related to Apple’s Fitness+ software where it was crashing when you send a workout to your TV. There was also an issue relating to the latest Watch Face, this has now been fixed in this update, there is also a range of security updates in this release. The new watchOS 8.4.2 update is now available to download and it can be installed from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Apple is also working on watchOS 8.5, this software is currently in beta and we are expecting the final version of it next month.

Apple is rumored to be holding a press event for the new iPhone SE 3 on the 8th of March, we are expecting the watchOS 8.5 updates the same week. We are also expecting iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

