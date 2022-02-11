What’s new in watchOS 8.4.2 (Video)

Apple has released a number of minor updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and the Apple Watch, the latest software for Apple’s smartwatch is watchOS 8.4.2.

They also released iOS 15.3.1, iPadOS 15.3.1, and macOS Monterey 12.2.1, now we get to find out more details about what was included in the watchOS 8.4.2 update.

the video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the latest watchOS software update for the Apple Watch, lets’s find out some more details about it.

As we can see from the video this update comes with some bug fixes, performance improvements, and also some security updates. There are mainly some fixes with bugs related to the Wallet App and Apple Pay on the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 8.4.2 is now available to download for the Apple Watch, you can install the update from the Apple Watch App on your iPhone. To install the update you will need to make sure your apple watch is charged to at least 50% and placed on its charger.

There are no major new features in this version of watchOS, Apple is also working on watchOS 85 which is currently in beta, this will bring some new features to the Apple Watch. We are expecting this update to be released next month.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals