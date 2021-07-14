watchOS 7.6 Release Candidate released to developers

As well as the release candidate versions of iOS 14.7 and macOS 11.5, we also had a new update for the Apple watch, watchOS 7.6 Release Candidate.

The watchOS 7.6 Release Candidate software has been released to developers and this is expected to be the final beta of watchOS 7.6 for the Apple Watch.

This should be the final test version of watchOS 7.6 assuming that no major issues are found in the Release Candidate. This is the same software that Apple is expected to release to everyone.

The watchOS 7.6 software update is mainly a big fix and performance improvement update for the Apple Watch. The software does not appear to bring any major new features.

Although it does bring some existing features to new regions, there is now support for the ECG app on the device in an additional 30 regions around the world.

We are expecting the watchOS 7.6 software update to be released next week. This should be one of the final versions of Apple’s watchOS ahead of the launch of the new watchOS 8 software. We are expecting Apple to release watchOS 8 some time in September along with the new Apple Watch Series 7.

The watchOS 7.6 software update should be released next week, as soon as we get some details on a release date we will let you know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

