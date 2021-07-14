Apple releases iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 Release Candidate

Apple has released iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 Release Candidate to developers. Assuming there are no issues with this version of the software then this is the final version of iOS 14.7 that will be released to everyone.

The iOS 14.7 Release Candidate comes a week after the previous beta and we are expecting the final version of the software to be released next week.

The software comes with some minor new features but it mainly includes a range of performance improvements and bug fixes. You can see what is included in the update below.

iOS 14.7 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌:

– ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

– ‌Apple Card‌ Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing ‌Apple Card‌ user

– Home app adds the ability to manage timers on ‌HomePod‌

– Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

– Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

– Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

– Dolby Atmos and ‌Apple Music‌ lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

– Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

– Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

We are expecting the final version of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 to land next week, this should be one of the final updates for iOS 14 ahead of the iOS 15 launch in September.

Source MacRumors

