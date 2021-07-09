Apple releases iOS 14.7 beta 5 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 5

Apple has released iOS 14.7 beta 5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.7 beta 5 for the iPad, the software has been released to developers and also public beta testers.

The new betas of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 land just over a week after the fourth betas were released, we should be close to the final version of the software.

The iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 software updates come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone and iPad.

There are some minor new features in these updates including some features for the HomePod that will let you set multiple timers on the device from the Home app on the iPhone or iPad.

As yet we do not have a specific release date for iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, we are expecting the software to be released some time this month. we will probably see another beta of the software before the final version is released.

Apple are also working on iOS 15, this is currently in beta and it will bring some major new updates to the iPhone and iPad. We are expecting this Software to be released some time in September along with the iPhone 13. The iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 are expected to be one of the last releases of iOS 14 ahead of the launch of iOS 15.

Source MacRumors

