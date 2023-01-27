KiwiCleaner watch cleaning machine from $71

Watch collectors and enthusiasts may be interested in a new Kickstarter project for the KiwiCleaner. A build it yourself watch cleaning machine that can be programmed with a number of parameters including :

– Number of agitation cycles

– Spin time clockwise (duration)

– Spin time anticlockwise (duration)

– Delay (if desired) between forward and reverse spin.

– Spin speed clockwise

– Spin speed anticlockwise

– Acceleration

The modular design offers a cost-effective way of building your very own high precision watch cleaning station that not only washes your watch but also dries it using a heating element. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $84 or £71 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Hi there, my name is Frank and I’m embarking on a watchmaking journey, as it turns out the rabbit hole goes deep, very deep. To add to the challenge I soon found that watchmaking tools can be expensive. One thing that I hear regularly is that properly cleaning the parts of a movement is critical to success, however a cleaning machine has proven to be prohibitively expensive to attain and it was for this reason I started designing the KiwiCleaner.”

Watch cleaning machine

I started making basic prototypes for my own use, and soon discovered that to develop the design and attain a high standard it would require lots of time, money and design iterations. My aim has since become to design a machine that anyone in the world can build for less than the cost of a second hand cleaning machine on Ebay. “

If the KiwiCleaner crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the KiwiCleaner watch cleaning machine project review the promotional video below.

The goal on Kickstarter enables me to refine the design just a bit more and write a Build Manual for backers together with access to an exclusive online community dedicated to you, the backers, to share your experience as you build your very own KiwiCleaner. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the watch cleaning machine, jump over to the official KiwiCleaner crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals