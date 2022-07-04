Apple Watch Series 8 details revealed

The new Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to launch in September along with the new iPhone 14 range of smartphones.

Now it looks like we have some details on what features will be coming to the new Apple Watch Series 8 when it launches later this year.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, he has revealed that there will be some new health tracking features on the new Apple Watch.

This will include a new feature that will be able to detect if you have a fever, more details on how this will work are below.

You can expect some new health-tracking features in this year’s Apple Watch. In April, I reported that Apple has been aiming to add body-temperature detection to its Series 8 model, assuming the capability passes muster during internal testing. I now believe the feature is a go for both the standard Apple Watch Series 8 and a new rugged edition that’s aimed at extreme sports athletes.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the 2022 Apple Watch, the design of the device is not expected to change much over the current Apple Watch. we can expect it to get some updated hardware with a new processor and more.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

