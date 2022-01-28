Wanderer PlayStation time travelling VR adventure launches today

Sam Ramlu Executive Producer at Indie games studio M Theory and Oddboy has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the new virtual reality adventure which has launched on the PlayStation platform today. Wanderer takes the form of a time travelling VR adventure offering players a “beautifully detailed worlds as you navigate through time to restore humankind“.

Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline and the yard mechanics within the Wanderer adventure game.

“Playing as Asher Neumann you find yourself in an alternate, apocalyptic timeline. Begin the search for your grandfather’s lost apartment and discover the mysterious artifacts that are hidden within including an unusual wrist watch which helps you unlock the power to traverse time and space. You’ll need all the help you can get so we’ve pulled together some of our top tips to help you traverse through history as you attempt to prevent the collapse of civilization. No pressure!”

Wanderer PlayStation VR adventure game

“There are some unique objects you’ll find through your travels. These antiquity fragments are embedded with the memory of another time and act as your link to that era. Combine them with the watch’s counterpart and see the world change right before your eyes. These shiny collectibles can be found throughout your journey. They’re not always the easiest to find so make sure you search high and low. They’ll help you upgrade Samuel the watch so you can carry even more items with you while traveling – crucial as you discover more and more places and items. “

Source : PlayStation

