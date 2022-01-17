PlayStation 5 SSD XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 NVMe

PlayStation 5 owners looking to upgrade the internal storage of their PS5 may be interested in no that Silicon Power has introduced its new XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage offering users standard data transfer rate that’s 2x faster than the 3.0 version. The XS70 PCIe Gen4 x4 has been created using 3D NAND flash memory and supports NVMe 1.4 and is available in capacities from 1 TB to 4 TB. “Mind-blowing continuous read and write speeds up to 7,300 MB/s and 6,800 MB/s, respectively, enable the XS70 to push the limits of what an SSD can do so you can break new records.”

Features of the new PS5 SSD XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage include : PCIe Gen4 x4 interface with read speeds up to 7,300 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,800 MB/s, PlayStation 5 SSD support, unique heatsink design provides maximum heat dissipation and thermal management, NVMe 1.4 support allows for higher performance, lower latency, and lower power consumption

PlayStation 5 SSD

Other features of the XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage modules include support for DRAM Cache Buffer for improved sequential read/write and random read/write performance, LDPC and RAID engine technology for enhanced data integrity and stability. All enclosed in a M.2 2280 (80 mm) small form factor for easy installation in laptops, PlayStation 5 and other PC systems.

“With a standard data transfer rate that’s 2x faster than the 3.0 version, the XS70 PCIe Gen 4×4 with 3D NAND flash memory and NVMe 1.4 support is exactly what serious gamers need to crush the competition. Mind-blowing continuous read and write speeds up to 7,300MB/s and 6,800MB/s, respectively, enable the XS70 to push the limits of what an SSD can do so you can break new records.”

“The XS70 is available in massive storage capacity options up to 4TB. Its size and performance specifications also meet PlayStation 5 SSD requirements, making it a simple solution to gain lots of extra storage space. With the XS70, there’s no need to compromise old titles for new titles — keep them all and build an impressive library.”

“With an M.2 2280 (80mm) form factor, the XS70’s compact size allows for easy installation, while also saving space for other components. Coupled with its unparalleled performance and massive storage capacity options, it makes for an easy upgrade that’s ready to handle the most heated matches against your opponents.”

Source : SP

