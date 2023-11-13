Volvo XC60 Black Edition now available in the UK

The new VolvoXC 60 Black Edition is now available in the UK and pricing for the car starts at £54,035, although Volvo will offer the card for an introductory price of £52,285 until the 27th of November 2023.

The car will be available with a choice of three engine options, a B5 petrol, and a T6 and T8 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid options, the first deliveries of this new model are expected in early 2024.

The name says it all: this new version is finished exclusively in Onyx Black and features a number of additional black details to give the car its unique look. The Volvo Cars logo, lettering, model and engine emblems, for example, are all in black, as are the 21-inch alloy wheels. The all-black look gives the premium SUV additional sportiness and elegance.

The dark colour scheme continues in the interior: a headliner in charcoal meets partial Nappa leather/textile front sports seats or full Nappa leather front comfort seats, both also in charcoal. The comfort seats feature ventilated upholstery, a backrest massage function and electrically adjustable side support.

You can find out more information about the new Volvo XC60 Black Edition over at the Volvo website at the link below, the car will be available in two trim levels, Plus and Ultimate.

Source Volvo



