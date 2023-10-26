Volvo EX30 EV SUV to be built in Belgium

Volvo recently unveiled their new Volvo EX30 EV SUV and the the car maker has revealed that this new EV will be built in Belgium in 2025, which will expand production of the car in Europe.

The production of this new EV previously started in Zhangjiakou, China and the first cards will be delivered to customers before the end of 2023, Volvo is expecting this to be a popular model.

The EX30, staying true to Volvo’s legacy, doesn’t compromise on safety. Designed to navigate the bustling urban jungle, it ensures the well-being of its occupants and those around. A standout feature is its proactive approach towards safeguarding cyclists and pedestrians.

The innovative system diligently monitors for potential ‘dooring’ incidents, alerting you if you’re on the verge of opening your door in the path of an oncoming cyclist, scooterist, or jogger. This, coupled with cutting-edge protective safety technology, reinforces the EX30’s commitment to uphold Volvo’s gold standard in safety.

Furthermore, the myriad of configurations available caters to the diverse tastes and requirements of potential owners. Whether you prioritize luxury, performance, or eco-friendliness, the EX30 has an iteration that resonates. Essentially, it stands as a testament to Volvo’s commitment to cater to individuals from all walks of life, each with their distinct preferences and lifestyles.

You can find out more details about the new Volvo EX30 EV SUV over at the Volvo website at the link below, Volvoi is building its XC40 and XC60 SUV models in Europe and China.

Source Volvo



