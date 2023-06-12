Volvo EX30 EV SUV shown off on video

Last week we got to see the new Volvo EX30 EV SUV which is one of Volvo’s most affordable electric SUVs to date, pricing for the car starts at £33,795 in the UK, the car is competitively priced compared to other electric SUVs.

Now we get to find out more details about the new EX30 electric SUV and its range of features, the video below from Volvo gives us some more information on this new SUV, let’s find out some more details about it.

The EX30 provides drivers with a true and capable SUV, born electric and packed with all the smart tech that they need. Combined with an attractive starting price of around EUR 36,000, this means customers get a premium fully electric SUV for a similar price to combustion engine-powered equivalents.

And as if that wasn’t enough, data from our initial analysis in two markets shows the total cost of ownership to be currently lower than any other fully electric Volvo car – and well ahead of much of the competition in the electric, small SUV segment*.

“We know that price and cost of ownership is still one of the biggest challenges when people consider switching to an electric car,” said Jim Rowan, our chief executive. “With the Volvo EX30, we aim to bring premium, fully electric mobility to a much broader audience, helping to advance and speed up the transition to full electrification that our industry and society needs.”

You can find out more information about the new Volvo EX30 SUV over at the Volvo website at the link below, the car is available to order in a range of countries and goes on sale later this year.

Source Volvo



