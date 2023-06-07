Volvo EX30 SUV EV gets official

Volvo has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Volvo EX30 SUV and the car is now available to order in a number of countries, pricing for the car starts at $34,950 in the USA and itr will launch in early 2024 in the USA.

With the Volvo EX30, we enter a new and fast-growing segment for our brand. There is a growing demand from consumers globally for small, fully electric premium SUVs. For example, many people living in the city are looking for a car that brings convenience and allows them to commute to work and get around, while doing so in a way that reflects who they are.

The EX30 is also designed to be as safe as you’d expect from a Volvo car and aims to look after both you and others in hectic urban environments. For example, it includes a special safety feature for bikes that helps to prevent so-called ‘dooring’ accidents, by alerting you when you are about to open your door in front of a cyclist, scooter or runner. State-of-the-art protective safety tech further illustrates how we’ve applied our high safety standards to the EX30.

You can find out more information about the new Volvo EX30 SUV over at the Volvo website at the link below, the car will cost around €36,000 in Europe, and this could end up being a popular EV due to its competitive pricing.

Source Volvo



