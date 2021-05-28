Volkswagen Areton R orders start in the UK for £51,615

The new Volkswagen Areton R is now available to order in the UK, both the fastback and Shooting Brake versions of the car are available to order.

Prices start at £41,615 for the fastback and £52,435 for the Shooring Brake and the cars come with 320 PS and a 0 to 62 mph time of just 4.9 seconds.

The Arteon R joins the growing stable of potent R models, with performance befitting the badge – for both bodystyles the 0-62 mph sprint passes in just 4.9 seconds, before topping out at an electronically limited 155 mph (where permitted). The handling of the Arteon R is as impressive as the numbers too, with 4MOTION all-wheel drive augmented for optimum handling and dynamism by the R-Performance torque vectoring system.

The torque vectoring system, first seen on the new Golf R, works by its ability to share power not only between the front and rear axles, but between each rear wheel too. Up to 50% of the Arteon R’s drive force can be sent to the rear axle, and this rear-axle power can be directed entirely to the outside rear wheel when cornering, virtually eliminating understeer. This, in addition to the standard fitment of both the XDS electronic differential lock and Volkswagen’s Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive damping system, crystallises the Arteon R’s handling prowess to a level truly fitting a thoroughbred German sports saloon and Shooting Brake, the first of their type from Volkswagen since the Passat R36 of 2008.

You can find out more information about the new Arteon R and Arteon Shooting Brake R over at VW at the link below.

Source VW

