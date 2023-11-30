Vivo Y100i 5G smartphone launched

Vivo has added a new 5G smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Vivo Y100i. The handset comes with a 6.64-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels, the handset also comes with an octa-core processor.

Powering the device is a MediaTek 6020 mobile processor and the handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it does not feature a microSD card slot, it also comes with OriginOS 3 and Android 13.

The new Vivo Y100i comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 44W fast charging and reverse charging, it has a fingerprint sensor and it comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two rear cameras.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera, and on the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

The Vivo Y100i 5G smartphone will be available in a choice of three colors at launch,m Pin, Blue, or Black nd the handset will retail for CNY 1,599 which is about $225 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena



