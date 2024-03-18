12 Visual Studio Code Extensions to improve your productivity and development workflow in 2024

Developers will know that having the right tools at your disposal can make a significant difference in your productivity and efficiency. Visual Studio Code, a popular code editor, offers a wide range of extensions that enhance its functionality and streamline your development workflow. In this article, we’ll explore 12 must-have Visual Studio Code extensions that can boost your productivity in 2024.

From code compilation and debugging to AI-assisted coding and code formatting, these extensions cover a variety of aspects to help you write better code faster. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just starting out, these extensions are worth considering to supercharge your VS Code experience. Let’s dive in and discover how these tools can revolutionize your coding process.

Visual Studio Code Extensions

Install these essential VS Code extensions to supercharge your productivity in 2024.

Code Runner, Tabnine, and Live Server are must-haves for streamlining your development workflow.

Excel Viewer and Draw.io Integration bring powerful tools right into your editor.

Code Tour and Todo Tree help with code documentation and task management.

Polacode and Code Spell Checker ensure professional and error-free code sharing.

Prettier and Vibrancy enhance the readability and visual appeal of your code.

1. Code Runner

Code Runner is an essential Visual Studio Code extension that automatically compiles and runs your code with the click of a button. Instead of manually compiling classes in a Java file using the terminal, Code Runner streamlines the process, making it easier to quickly check your program’s output. With 24.5 million downloads and a 4.5-star rating, it’s a trusted and popular extension.

2. Tabnine

Tabnine is an AI-powered coding assistant that reads what you’re typing in real-time and suggests code completions. It integrates seamlessly with VS Code and can save you time by generating code snippets based on your context. After installing the extension, you’ll need to create an account and authenticate using a token. Tabnine works with various programming languages and can even generate entire functions based on a simple description.

3. Live Server

Live Server is a must-have extension for web developers. It allows you to launch a local development server with live reload functionality, enabling you to see real-time changes in your browser as you code. Simply click the “Go Live” button, and your project will open in your default web browser. Live Server eliminates the need to manually refresh your browser every time you make changes to your HTML, CSS, or JavaScript files.

4. Excel Viewer

If you’re a data scientist or data analyst, the Excel Viewer extension is a game-changer. It allows you to view and interact with Excel spreadsheets directly within VS Code, eliminating the need to switch between applications. Once installed, simply drag an Excel file into VS Code, and it will display the data in a nicely formatted table. This extension is particularly useful when working with large datasets or when you need to quickly reference data while coding.

5. Code Tour

Code Tour is an extension that enables you to create interactive walkthroughs of your codebase. It’s particularly useful when onboarding new team members, presenting your code to others, or simply documenting your thought process. With Code Tour, you can add comments to specific lines of code, creating steps in a tour. Users can then navigate through the tour, reading the comments and understanding the code’s functionality.

6. Todo Tree

Todo Tree is a helpful extension that highlights TODO, FIXME, and other custom keywords in your code. It’s easy to overlook these comments when working on large projects, but Todo Tree makes them stand out with colorful highlights. You can also customize the keywords and colors to suit your preferences. By using Todo Tree, you can quickly identify and address areas of your code that need attention.

7. Material Icon Theme

While not directly related to productivity, the Material Icon Theme extension enhances the visual appeal of your VS Code environment. It provides a set of beautiful icons for different file types, making it easier to identify and navigate through your project files. The extension offers a variety of icon themes to choose from, allowing you to customize the look and feel of your file explorer.

8. Draw.io Integration

The Draw.io Integration extension brings the power of Draw.io, a popular diagramming tool, directly into VS Code. With this extension, you can create and edit diagrams, flowcharts, and other visual representations of your code without leaving your editor. It’s particularly useful for creating UML diagrams or visualizing the structure of your project. The extension supports exporting your diagrams in various formats, making it easy to share them with others.

9. Polacode

Polacode is an extension that allows you to create beautiful screenshots of your code snippets. It’s perfect for sharing code on social media, presentations, or documentation. Simply highlight the code you want to capture, open the Polacode extension, and customize the appearance of your screenshot. You can adjust the background color, toggle shadows, and even add a transparent background. Once you’re satisfied with the preview, you can easily export the image as a PNG file.

10. Code Spell Checker

Code Spell Checker is a handy extension that helps you catch spelling errors in your code. It works similarly to spell checkers in word processors, underlining misspelled words and providing suggestions for corrections. This extension is particularly useful when working with comments, documentation, or user-facing text in your code. By catching spelling mistakes early, you can improve the overall quality and professionalism of your codebase.

11. Prettier – Code Formatter

Prettier is an opinionated code formatter that automatically formats your code according to predefined rules. It supports various programming languages and ensures consistent formatting across your project. With Prettier, you can focus on writing code without worrying about manual formatting. The extension can be configured to format your code on save, ensuring that your codebase maintains a clean and readable structure.

12. Vibrancy

Vibrancy is an extension that adds a touch of style to your VS Code environment. It provides a translucent, glass-like effect to the editor background, allowing your system’s wallpaper to subtly shine through. While it doesn’t directly impact productivity, Vibrancy can make your coding experience more visually pleasing and enjoyable. It’s compatible with most VS Code themes, so you can still use your favorite color scheme while enjoying the vibrancy effect.

By incorporating these Visual Studio Code extensions into your development environment, you’ll be well-equipped to tackle your coding challenges efficiently and effectively in 2024 and beyond. Jump over to the official VSC extensions website for a full list of everything that is available to download. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of using AI to improve your coding and development workflow.



