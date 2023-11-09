How to use the Duet AI coding assistant to build your next app

If you would like a little helping hand when coding your very first app or next generation phone or web application. You might be interested to know that Google’s Duet AI can help you. By providing coding assistance during the creation process and can be integrated into your favorite IDE. Duet AI, an advanced AI-powered coding assistant, is specifically designed to enhance your productivity on Google Cloud.

This state-of-the-art coding assistant is built on Google’s robust foundation models, providing personalized and context-aware assistance while prioritizing data privacy and security. As a fully managed service, Duet AI utilizes the latest AI technology from Google and is constructed on the Vertex AI platform. It strictly follows Google’s AI principles and has earned numerous certifications for information security and privacy, demonstrating its dedication to protecting user data.

Google Duet AI

Duet AI offers a unique blend of AI-powered assistance, designed to expedite the building of applications on Google Cloud. It provides insightful suggestions to address application code challenges, offers guidance in Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), and references sources in Cloud Code. This AI-powered assistance supports a wide range of programming languages, including Go, Java, Javascript, Python, and SQL, catering to a diverse group of developers.

Duet AI is designed to simplify and expedite the application development process. It integrates seamlessly with various IDEs, including industry leaders like Visual Studio Code and JetBrains IntelliJ, to provide real-time code assistance. Combined with Cloud Code extensions, this feature allows you to write, debug, and deploy applications directly from your IDE, significantly reducing development time and boosting productivity.

Beyond code assistance, Duet AI also offers conversational assistance through a user-friendly natural language chat interface. This feature allows you to interact with Duet AI conversationally, making complex coding concepts and solutions easier to understand. The natural language chat interface is powered by advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms, enabling Duet AI to understand and respond to your queries effectively and efficiently.

AI Coding Assistance across Multiple IDEs

Duet AI extends its AI-powered code assistance to multiple IDEs. It uses machine learning models to understand your unique coding style and provide personalized code suggestions. This feature is available in various IDEs, including Visual Studio Code, JetBrains IntelliJ, and other cloud-based development tools like Colab for Enterprise, Cloud Workstations, Cloud Shell Editor, Cloud Spanner, and BigQuery.

Duet AI respects and upholds intellectual property rights, ensuring that user data and inputs are not used for product and model learning. It follows a strict data governance policy, ensuring that your code and data remain private and secure, thereby fostering trust and confidence among its users. As a fully managed service, Duet AI removes the need for you to manage the underlying AI infrastructure. It uses the latest AI technology from Google, including large foundation models and the Vertex AI platform. This allows you to focus on building applications while Duet AI handles the rest, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free development process.

Security and Privacy

Duet AI strictly follows Google’s AI principles, which include being socially beneficial, avoiding creating or reinforcing unfair bias, being built and tested for safety, being accountable to people, incorporating privacy design principles, upholding high standards of scientific excellence, and being made available for uses that accord with these principles.

In addition to adhering to these principles, Duet AI has earned multiple certifications for information security and privacy, including ISO/IEC 27001, 27017, 27018, and 27701. These certifications highlight Duet AI’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy, further enhancing its credibility.

Duet AI is a powerful tool that can significantly enhance your productivity on Google Cloud. Its AI-powered assistance, conversational assistance in natural language, and AI-powered code assistance in multiple IDEs make it an invaluable resource for any developer. Furthermore, its respect for intellectual property rights, fully managed service, and strict adherence to Google’s AI principles and certifications for security and privacy make it a reliable and trustworthy tool for building applications on Google Cloud. To learn more about how you can use Duet AI to develop an application jump over to the official Google Cloud website.



