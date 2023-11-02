Using Google Duet AI coding assistant to speed up development

If you are looking to improve your coding or development workflow you may be interested in a new artificial intelligent coding assistant created by Google. Duet AI is a chat interface that provides answers to cloud-related queries and offers guidance on best practices. It is specifically trained on Google Cloud content, including documents, sample code, and best practices. This feature allows developers to have immediate access to relevant information, without having to search through numerous resources.

Google Duet AI

The AI offers conversational assistance in Console and Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) such as Visual Studio Code and JetBrains IntelliJ, via the Cloud Code extensions. This interactive assistance can drastically reduce the time spent on debugging and troubleshooting, allowing developers to focus more on actual coding and innovation.

One of the most notable features of Duet AI is its capability for code completion and generation. It can assist with writing apps, calling APIs, or querying data by completing code while you write or generating code blocks based on comments. This feature is available in multiple IDEs, including Visual Studio Code, JetBrains IDEs, Colab for Enterprise, Cloud Workstations, Cloud Shell Editor, Cloud Spanner, and BigQuery.

Duet AI supports over 20 programming languages, including Go, Java, Javascript, Python, and SQL. This wide range of supported languages makes Duet AI a versatile tool that can cater to a broad spectrum of developers, regardless of their preferred coding language.

AI coding assistant

To demonstrate the capabilities of Duet AI, tutorials are available in the video below is a tutorial on integrating the weather API into a Python Flask app can help developers understand how to leverage Duet AI in real-world applications.

Data privacy and Intellectual Property (IP) protection are critical concerns in the digital world. Duet AI ensures that user data, inputs, and recommendations are not used for product and model learning and development. This feature ensures that data and IP remain exclusively owned by the user, providing peace of mind for developers who use the tool.

When Duet AI provides suggestions that directly quote from a source, it includes source citations. This helps users comply with license requirements and promotes transparency. Users also have the option to block these suggestions if desired.

As a fully managed service, Duet AI is regularly and automatically updated and monitored, using the latest-tested AI technology from Google. This means that developers can always have access to the most up-to-date tools and features, without having to worry about maintenance or updates.

Google Workspace AI assistant

No hosting required

Due to Google’s investment in AI infrastructure ensuring performance and scale the service does not require hosting by the user. This feature reduces the burden of hosting and maintenance on the user, allowing them to focus on their core development work. For those looking to build their own custom experiences, Google offers the Vertex AI platform, which Duet AI is built upon. This provides developers with the flexibility to tailor their AI tools to suit their specific needs and preferences.

Duet AI offers a range of features designed to assist developers in their work. From code completion and generation to data privacy and IP protection, Duet AI is a versatile tool that can speed up development and enhance productivity. By integrating Duet AI into their workflow, developers can leverage the power of AI to stay ahead in the fast-paced world of technology.



