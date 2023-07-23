Improve your productivity when coding using Duet AI

The landscape of cloud development is vast, versatile, and exciting. As developers, we find ourselves navigating through a multitude of languages, relishing the portability of containers, simplifying our lives with serverless technology, and controlling the entire software lifecycle using DevOps principles. Yet, the construction and integration of new cloud applications can be a daunting task, calling for meticulous planning, synthesis, and hard work. But what if this task was made a bit more manageable? A bit more personalized? Enter Duet AI for Google Cloud.

Duet AI for Google Cloud your new AI helper

Duet AI is an innovative feature of Google Cloud, functioning as an always-on AI ally, ready to assist users of varying skill levels. Powered by Google’s advanced generative-AI foundation models, Duet AI seeks to deliver an intuitive, user-focused cloud experience. It delves deep into understanding your environment, assists you in crafting secure, scalable applications, and provides expert guidance, all with a firm commitment to responsible AI use.

But, you might be wondering, how does Duet AI achieve all of this? Delve deeper into the new artificial intelligence created by Google by checking out the video embedded below. At its core, Duet AI seeks to make Google Cloud a more human-centric, holistic, and helpful platform, striving for a responsible AI-centered experience.

Improve your productivity when coding

Human-centric: By providing support whenever required, Duet AI enhances the accessibility and personalization of Google Cloud. It offers code recommendations for developers, data insights for data engineers, and chat-based app creation for business users.

Holistic: Duet AI places generative AI at the heart of the cloud experience, making cloud development more cohesive. By reducing silos across various functions, services, and tech stacks, Duet AI provides a comprehensive view, no matter where you are within Google Cloud.

Helpful: Duet AI employs pre-trained models fine-tuned based on Google Cloud user behaviors and patterns. This way, it delivers smart, contextual suggestions for building and operating apps.

Responsible: Emphasizing Google’s AI Principles, Duet AI underlines a commitment to technology development while respecting privacy. Your code and recommendations are kept private and won’t be used for model learning or development.

Key capabilities introduced by Duet AI

Code Assistance: This feature presents real-time code assistance for cloud users, including application developers and data engineers. It not only provides real-time code recommendations but also generates full functions and code blocks while identifying vulnerabilities and errors, proposing fixes along the way.

Chat Assistance: This functionality allows users to ask cloud-related queries in simple natural language, thus reducing the need to comb through documents for relevant information.

In case you’re wondering about customizability, Duet AI can be further optimized using Generative AI support in Vertex AI. Enterprises can fine-tune the models using their code base and directly consume these customized models from Vertex AI.

Moreover, Duet AI for AppSheet allows users to create smart business applications, connect data, and build workflows into Google Workspace via natural language. This opens the avenue of app creation to more users, freeing up developer teams for other impactful work.

Duet AI for Google Cloud

Duet AI for Google Cloud is more than just a tool; it’s a companion that adapts alongside you, lightening the workload of developers, and rekindling the thrill of cloud development. It allows for a more confident, simplified, and fun exploration of the cloud.

Duet AI redefines productivity in the workplace through unique AI-assisted technologies. While these early features of Duet AI for Google Cloud are currently available to a limited number of users, wider access is on the horizon.

With Duet AI, the future of cloud experience is brimming with potential. It aids developers in focusing on broader aspects of their projects, handling the intricate details, and even offers assistance across Google Cloud interfaces, including the BigQuery Editor. By providing contextual SQL code completion and generation, Duet AI makes it quicker and easier to write SQL queries.

Duet AI is an innovative addition to the Google Cloud, promising to boost productivity and make coding a more enjoyable experience. As the technology continues to evolve, we can look forward to even more ways to assist us in our development journey. To learn more and get started using Google’s new AI assistant jump over to the official Google Cloud website for more details.



