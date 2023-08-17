Build an autonomous AI research agent with no hallucinations

If you have to carry out reams of research you might be interested in building your very own autonomous AI research agent that can run 24-hour today seven days a week, with very minimal or in some cases even zero hallucinations. This quick guide and tutorial kindly created by AI Jason, allows you to gather important research on a wide variety of different topics for a wealth of applications saving you time and improving your productivity.

You can then use your gathered research to create reports automatically combining CSV file data into PDFs to present your business colleagues or partners. In the ever-evolving world of artificial intelligence, the concept of an autonomous AI research agent is gaining traction. This innovative tool, capable of conducting extensive research with minimal or even zero hallucinations, is a game-changer for those inundated with research tasks. It offers the potential to gather crucial data across a plethora of topics, thereby enhancing productivity and saving precious time.

Build an research agent capable of running 24/7

The AI research agent, as outlined in this tutorial created by AI Jason, employs a linear AI workflow. This involves scouring the internet, accumulating URLs, selecting the most pertinent URL for a specific topic, scraping the website, and subsequently creating a Twitter thread.

At the heart of the AI research agent is a large language model that functions as a decision engine. It retains all context in memory to maintain a task list and is equipped with a set of tools to execute tasks. The success of the AI research agent hinges on the quality of task execution and the ability to reprioritize tasks. However, it’s important to note that real research is not a linear process. It’s iterative, necessitating the ability to plan, execute, and reprioritize tasks to achieve set objectives.

To ensure optimal performance, the AI research agent can be tailored to specialize in certain tasks. This ensures that the tools used for those tasks are executed effectively and can provide a robust system prompt to aid agents in making the right decisions.

Autonomous AI research agent

The versatility of the AI research agent is one of its most appealing features. It can be integrated into various business workflows, such as triggering a workflow from an email or using a large energy model to extract information. This information can then be fed into the research agent to understand a company’s size and the likelihood of them purchasing a product.

The AI research agent can also be integrated with other systems like CRM, ERP, and customer ticketing systems. This allows for the stitching together of information from different systems, thereby enhancing human decision-making.

Various platforms allow the AI research agent to be built and embedded in real business workflows. This enables integration with thousands of different business apps. Furthermore, the AI research agent can be deployed as a web service on platforms and can be triggered from different systems.

The AI research agent is not limited to a single use case. It can be utilized for a variety of purposes, such as researching why a new product is growing fast or conducting background research for salespeople. As a web service, the AI research agent can be embedded in actual business workflows, making it more flexible and adaptable to different business needs. This adaptability and versatility make the AI research agent an invaluable tool in the realm of artificial intelligence.

