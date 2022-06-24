Viritec Apricale 1000 HP hypercar unveiled at Goodwood

Viritec is the latest company to unveil a new hypercar with the launch of the Viritec Apricale at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Viritec Apricale features an FCEV hydrogen powertrain and it will come with 1,000 horsepower and weighs less than 1,000 kg.

Apricale is the first car in the world to achieve zero-emissions hypercar performance, with a weight of only 1,000kg. This transforms the driving experience of the Apricale. it combines the agility of the best petrol-engined hypercars with the instant response of an electric motor. Indeed, the electric drivetrain means it is actually more responsive than a traditional hypercar.

However, the Apricale does more than simply transform the electric hypercar. With the combination of a light weight and zero emissions, it opens up a new world of sustainable transport. Many vehicles cannot function with a powertrain that weighs more than an equivalent internal combustion engine. Until now, such vehicle categories have been excluded from the move to zero-emissions powertrains, as batteries are always heavier than internal combustion engines – and the higher the power requirement, the bigger the difference.

You can find out more details about the new Viritec Apricale over at the company’s website at the link below, they have said that the first deliveries will start in 2024.

Source Viritec

