10+ AI video editing tools to save you time and money

The explosion of artificial intelligence (AI) over the last 18 months has revolutionized various industries, and the field of video editing is no exception. AI tools have been integrated into video editing software for some time, but new technologies implemented this year providing a wealth of new features that not only enhance the quality of the output but also significantly reduce the time spent on editing.

This guide will provide more inspiration on how you can use these AI tools to help you streamline your video editing workflow using AI. Focusing on the new features of DaVinci Resolve and Adobe Premiere, two leading video editing software. As well as exploring the use of AI in text generation, with a particular emphasis on ChatGPT’s capabilities and how they can be used to enhance your transcriptions and videos, as well as brainstorm ideas and more.

AI tools for video editing to save you time

The integration of AI in video editing has brought about a paradigm shift in the way editors work. AI-powered features have made it possible to automate many tedious tasks, allowing editors to focus more on the creative aspects of their work. For instance, AI can be used to automatically generate subtitles, detect silence in a video, and even relight scenes.

AI tools enhancements can help you :

Automatic Sorting & Tagging : AI can sift through hours of raw footage to identify and categorize different scenes, characters, or types of action, making it easier to locate the clips you need.

: AI can sift through hours of raw footage to identify and categorize different scenes, characters, or types of action, making it easier to locate the clips you need. Noise Reduction & Color Correction : AI algorithms can automatically adjust for inconsistencies in audio and visual elements, saving you the time it would take to manually tweak these settings.

: AI algorithms can automatically adjust for inconsistencies in audio and visual elements, saving you the time it would take to manually tweak these settings. Object Recognition & Tracking : For special effects, AI can automatically identify and track objects or people, allowing for smoother application of effects like blurring or highlighting.

: For special effects, AI can automatically identify and track objects or people, allowing for smoother application of effects like blurring or highlighting. Transitions and Cut Suggestions : Some AI tools can analyze the narrative or pace of the video to suggest where cuts or transitions might be most effective.

: Some AI tools can analyze the narrative or pace of the video to suggest where cuts or transitions might be most effective. Text-to-Speech and Speech-to-Text : If you need voiceovers or subtitles, AI can either generate speech from text or transcribe spoken words into text more quickly than manual methods.

: If you need voiceovers or subtitles, AI can either generate speech from text or transcribe spoken words into text more quickly than manual methods. Automated Summary or Highlight Reel : AI can analyze content to create summary videos or highlight reels based on pre-set criteria like the most exciting or relevant parts of a video.

: AI can analyze content to create summary videos or highlight reels based on pre-set criteria like the most exciting or relevant parts of a video. Audio Synchronization : Automatic alignment of audio tracks with video clips can eliminate the tedious task of manual synchronization.

: Automatic alignment of audio tracks with video clips can eliminate the tedious task of manual synchronization. Automated Multi-Camera Editing : For setups involving multiple cameras, AI can choose the most relevant footage from each camera and create a single, cohesive video.

: For setups involving multiple cameras, AI can choose the most relevant footage from each camera and create a single, cohesive video. Content-Adaptive Encoding : AI can optimize compression settings for different types of video content, balancing quality and file size without manual intervention.

: AI can optimize compression settings for different types of video content, balancing quality and file size without manual intervention. Template-Based Editing: AI can use pre-set or customized templates to automate layout, text overlays, and other stylistic elements, which is particularly useful for series or branded content.

DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve, a popular video editing software, has recently introduced several AI-powered features. One of these is automatic subtitles, which are generated using the DaVinci Neural Engine. This feature can save editors a significant amount of time, especially when working on projects that require subtitles in multiple languages.

Another notable feature is text-based editing. This allows editors to edit their videos based on the text transcription of the dialogue, making the editing process more efficient. Furthermore, DaVinci Resolve’s AI capabilities extend to relighting features, which can automatically adjust the lighting in a scene to match a specific mood or style.

“DaVinci Resolve is the world’s only solution that combines editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics and audio post production all in one software tool! Its elegant, modern interface is fast to learn and easy for new users, yet powerful for professionals. DaVinci Resolve lets you work faster and at a higher quality because you don’t have to learn multiple apps or switch software for different tasks. That means you can work with camera original quality images throughout the entire process. It’s like having your own post production studio in a single app! Best of all, by learning DaVinci Resolve, you’re learning how to use the exact same tools used by Hollywood professionals!”

Adobe Premiere

Adobe Premiere, another leading video editing software, has also embraced AI technology. Like DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere has introduced text-based editing. This feature detects silence in a video and allows for the live deletion of pauses, which can significantly speed up the editing process. Premiere Pro is loaded with AI features — like Colour Match, Auto Ducking and Enhance Speech (beta) — saving you time and helping you unlock your creativity.

Adobe Premiere also supports a plugin called Autopod, which brings AI editing directly into the software. This allows editors to leverage AI technology to automate various aspects of the editing process, further enhancing efficiency. “Auto-generate your transcript, highlight text to add clips to your timeline — then refine, reorder and trim clips just like you’d edit a text doc. And for further refinement, clear all awkward pauses with bulk deletion and use filler-word detection (beta) to remove unwanted filler words.”

AI in Text Generation

In addition to video editing, AI has also made significant strides in text generation. Chat GPT, for instance, is an AI tool that can generate text based on a given prompt. This can be particularly useful for writing copy for websites and merchandise, as it can generate high-quality text in a fraction of the time it would take a human writer.

However, while AI tools like Chat GPT can be incredibly useful, it’s important to remember that they are not infallible. The information generated by these tools should always be verified, and human input is still necessary to ensure the quality and accuracy of the output.

AI tools have the potential to significantly improve video editing and text generation workflows. Whether it’s through automatic subtitles, text-based editing, or relighting features in DaVinci Resolve, or through silence detection and the Autopod plugin in Adobe Premiere, AI is making video editing more efficient and less time-consuming. Similarly, AI tools like Chat GPT can greatly enhance text generation processes. However, it’s crucial to remember the importance of human input and verification when using these tools. By integrating AI tools into their existing apps and workflows, video editors and text generators can reap the benefits of this revolutionary technology.

If you are interested in learning more about the latest AI tools being rolled out by Adobe it is well worth checking out all the news from their latest Adobe Max 2023 conference where a wealth of AI tools were showcased. Such as the new AI tools in Adobe Firefly



