Adobe announces new AI features at Adobe Max 2023

Adobe recently announced a series of new artificial intelligence (AI) features at the Adobe Max 2023 event. These enhancements, aimed at improving user experience and expanding creative possibilities, span across Adobe’s range of artistic software products and applications.

One of the key highlights of the event was the introduction of improvements to Adobe Photoshop’s generative fill. This feature, which has been a game-changer in the realm of image editing, has been further refined to allow for more realistic image blending and manipulation. The enhanced generative fill leverages AI to seamlessly blend different elements in an image, thereby enabling users to create more lifelike and visually appealing images.

New Adobe AI features roundup

Adobe Illustrator, another flagship product from Adobe, also received significant updates. The software now includes new text to vector models, which allow users to generate vector graphics using text prompts. This AI-driven feature simplifies the process of creating complex vector graphics, making it more accessible to users with varying levels of design expertise.

In addition to the updates in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Express also received AI updates and a new Firefly model for creating highly realistic images. The Firefly model, known as Firefly Image 2, offers more realistic image generation and the ability to match the style of existing images. It also includes photo settings options, allowing users to control aspects like aperture, shutter speed, and field of view. Furthermore, users can add negative prompts to exclude certain elements from the generated image, providing greater control over the final output.

“Our rapid, continuous pace of Firefly innovation continues with imaging, design and vector generation advancements – three new models that set new industry standards for output quality and user control,” said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer, Digital Media at Adobe. “Firefly continues to offer the world’s best combination of visual capabilities, designed to be commercially safe, enables transformative new creative workflows across Adobe apps.”

Adobe Max 2023 Keynote

Adobe Premiere, a popular video editing software, also saw the introduction of new features. These include text editing features, automatic detection and removal of filler words, and enhanced speech for improving audio quality. These updates are expected to streamline the video editing process and enhance the overall quality of the output.

The Adobe Max event also marked the introduction of Adobe Illustrator for the web. This simplified version of the full Illustrator is designed to cater to users who prefer working on web-based platforms. Despite its simplified interface, it retains the core functionalities of the full version, ensuring that users do not have to compromise on their creative capabilities.

New Firefly Image 2 features

Generative Match : Apply the style of a user-specified image to generate new images at scale. An industry first, Generative Match enables users to either pick images from a pre-selected list or upload their own reference image to guide the style when generating new images through the Text to Image prompt in the Firefly web app. Users can easily meet brand guidelines or save time designing from scratch by replicating the style of an existing image, and quickly maintain a consistent look across assets. Adobe stores a thumbnail of the reference image on its servers while Generative Match automatically prompts users with an in-app message, requiring them to confirm they have rights to use uploaded images as well as agree to Adobe’s Terms of Use.

Photo Settings : Firefly Image 2 enables more photorealistic image quality with higher-fidelity details, including skin pores and foliage, plus greater depth of field control, motion blur, field of view and generation. Users can apply and adjust photo settings, similar to manual camera lens controls, helping creators quickly achieve their creative visions, saving time and resources. Auto Mode will now automatically select either "photo" or "art" as an image generation style, then apply appropriate photo settings during prompting, guaranteeing great results without tinkering.

Improved Text Prompt Capabilities : Firefly Image 2 has an improved understanding of text prompts and will recognize more landmarks and cultural symbols. Users can receive suggestions for improved prompts, inspiring new creations and reducing the need for re-generation, and auto-completion of prompts will help generate beautiful content faster. Prompt Guidance teaches users to expand or reword prompts more effectively, making it easier for creators to realize their visions. Additionally, users can select specific elements, such as key terms, colors or shapes, to leave out of image generations in the Text to Image module in the Firefly web app.

Share from Firefly and Save to Libraries: Users can share and save images directly from Firefly and leverage prompts from images they like to fine-tune. Share from Firefly enables users to share their work and help others understand how to create a specific image. Save to Library facilitates cross-app workflows, enabling users to save a Firefly file to Creative Cloud Libraries and then reopen it within other apps. This allows Firefly-generated outputs to be saved in a shared library for others to open and use.

Another noteworthy announcement at the Adobe Max event was the introduction of a text to template feature in Adobe Express. This feature allows users to create design templates from a single text prompt, thereby simplifying the design process and enabling users to create visually appealing designs with minimal effort.

The event also announced a new sponsor, Wirestock, a platform for uploading and selling AI-generated images on various stock photo websites. This partnership is expected to provide a platform for users to monetize their AI-generated images, thereby fostering a thriving community of digital artists and creators.

The Adobe Max event showcased Adobe’s commitment to leveraging AI to enhance its range of products and applications. The new features and updates are expected to provide users with more creative possibilities and a more intuitive user experience. As Adobe continues to innovate and push the boundaries of digital creativity, users can look forward to more exciting updates in the future.



