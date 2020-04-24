Darkroom iOS app update adds video editing

Developers at Bergen have released a new update for their popular Darkroom iOS application, bringing with it new video editing features. Only a few months back the company made the decision to move to a subscription-based model for Darkroom offering a choice of $3.99 per month, $19.99 per year, or a one-time payment of $49.99.

“Darkroom is a premium photo & video editor that is easy to use by casual photographers, powerful enough for the pros, and ridiculously fast. Available on iPad and iPhone with deep integration into all of iOS and iPadOS’s latest features, Darkroom sets the standard for high end mobile editing tools.”

Features add inn the latest Darkroom update include :

– The same ultrafast editing experience you know and love now works with your entire video library.

– You can find videos alongside your photos in the Recents album. Videos play automatically and loop forever, pause the video to show the histogram or to pick a smart frame color from that frame.

– Find your Screen Recordings filtered away in the Screenshots album, keeping your Recents album clean and tidy

– We support H.264 and HEVC export codecs at various bitrates which you can customize in settings.

– Look deeper into your photos and videos with our revamped Metadata viewer.

– The Export flow is more descriptive, showing you the time remaining for a video to finish exporting.

– This is just a first step in our new video journey, and we wanted to keep it simple and focused. We’d love to hear what you think, what you’d like to see next.

Source : Apple iOS App Store

