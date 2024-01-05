VESA Dual Mode support added to Adaptive-Sync Display Standard

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) has released an update to its Adaptive-Sync Display Standard and Compliance Test Specification (CTS), version 1.1a. This update introduces new testing procedures and logo support for displays capable of operating at different refresh rates based on resolution changes, known as “Dual Mode.” Additionally, the update allows for certification of displays with an overclocked refresh rate mode that is not the default factory setting.

Dual Mode support

Dual Mode support is particularly beneficial for users who require displays that can adapt their refresh rates to match different resolutions, thus improving the overall viewing experience for a variety of tasks. With the introduction of Dual Mode support, displays are now able to receive certification for two separate resolution and refresh rate combinations. This means that you can easily switch between high-resolution settings for tasks that require attention to detail, such as graphic design or video editing, and lower resolutions for high-speed gaming, all while enjoying smooth and consistent visuals.

Moreover, the update includes certification for overclocked refresh rates. This is great news for users who want to push their displays beyond the standard refresh rates. Now, these displays can be officially recognized for their ability to operate at higher performance levels, giving you the confidence to maximize your display’s capabilities without worrying about voiding the warranty.

Importantly, VESA’s update ensures that the existing ecosystem remains unaffected. All products that were previously certified are still in compliance with the standard. The transition has been designed to be smooth for both users and manufacturers, preserving the value of the VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Display logo program, which includes over 100 products.

Adaptive-Sync Display

The addition of the VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Dual Mode logo is a noteworthy development. This logo will clearly indicate the certified refresh rates and resolutions on the display, making it easier for you to make an informed choice when purchasing a monitor. It serves as an assurance of the display’s performance capabilities.

Industry leaders such as LG Electronics and ASUS have expressed their support for the updated standard, acknowledging its potential to improve gaming monitors by providing smoother gameplay and enhanced visual quality. Their endorsement underscores the industry’s commitment to advancing display technology to enrich the user experience.

The update to the VESA Adaptive-Sync Display standard with Dual Mode support is a significant advancement in display technology. It caters to the needs of professionals who require precise imagery and gamers who seek fluid motion, aiming to improve your digital interactions. When you're in the market for a new monitor, keep an eye out for the VESA Certified AdaptiveSync Dual Mode logo to ensure that you choose a display that meets these stringent new standards.



