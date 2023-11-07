The Velveteen Rabbit premiers on Apple TV November 22

Apple TV+ has today unveiled the trailer for its eagerly awaited live-action animated special, The Velveteen Rabbit. Set to premiere globally on November 22, the new Apple TV special is based on the celebrated children’s book, The Velveteen Rabbit, combining live-action animation with advanced digital video production.

The Velveteen Rabbit is a touching rendition of the beloved children’s book by Margery Williams. The timeless tale has been skillfully adapted into a 40-minute special that blends live-action and animation. The use of live-action animation creates a more engaging and immersive viewing experience, giving a fresh spin to the well-loved characters from the book.

The special features a star-studded cast, including voice acting from Helena Bonham Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Alex Lawther, Paterson Joseph, Clive Rowe, and Bethany Antonia, among others. The involvement of such esteemed actors adds depth and authenticity to the characters, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Magic Light Pictures, a company known for high-quality digital animation, is at the helm of The Velveteen Rabbit’s production. With a history of successful productions like “The Gruffalo” and “Revolting Rhymes,” Magic Light Pictures’ expertise, combined with the screenplay by Tom Bidwell, known for “My Mad Fat Diary” and “Wish 143,” promises a fantastic viewing experience.

The Velveteen Rabbit Apple TV

“When 7-year-old William receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic.”

