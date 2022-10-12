Enola Holmes 2 second trailer released starring Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix has released a second trailer for the upcoming sequel to the original Netflix detective film Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter. Enola Holmes 2 once again stars the same cast as they embark on a new mystery adventure. Check out the latest trailer enbedded below to learn more about what you can expect from the new storyline, characters and highly anticipated sequel.

“Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. “

Enola Holmes 2 release date

Netflix has set the Enola Holmes 2 release date for next month on November 4, 2022 when the new detective film will stream exclusively on the Netflix service. The new Netflix Original film has been directed by Harry Bradbeer, with a screenplay by Jack Thorne and story by Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne.

“But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!”

