Enola Holmes 2 film starring Millie Bobby Brown premiers November 4th on Netflix

If you enjoyed the first film in the detective series Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown, together with Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter. You will be pleased to know that Netflix has released a new trailer for the second film in the series Enola Holmes 2, which will be premiering on the streaming service in a few months time on November 4, 2022.

Together with the new trailer Netflix says that the sequel Enola Holmes 2 will feature “a mystery of historic proportions” and also stars Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. The film has been directed by Harry Bradbeer and sees Enola open her own detective agency to become a great detective in her own right.

Enola Holmes 2

“Enola’s newest adventure begins after a young girl working in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister. Before long, Enola finds herself drawn into a chase across London, journeying from the city’s seedy industrial underbelly to the galas of high society.”

The first Enola Holmes film is now available to stream via Netflix if you have not already seen it, check out the trailer below for the first film embedded below.

